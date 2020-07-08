Instagram tests short-video feature 'Reel' after TikTok ban

Photo and video-sharing app Instagram, on Wednesday, announced that it would be testing its short form video-sharing feature Reel in India. The Facebook-owned app's decision comes soon after the government banned the most-widely popular video-sharing app TikTok last week.

Instagram said that it has started collaborating with several established Indian creators from TikTok and others for Reels. So far, Reels has been tested in Brazil, France, and Germany. This new Insta feature will be rolling out for users in India today at 7:30 pm IST. Prominent video content creators like Kusha Kapila, Ankush Bahuguna, Komal Pandey, Gippy Grewal, Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna will post videos on Reels today evening.

According to Instagram, users can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools on Reels. They can share the videos with their followers on their Instagram feed through "Explore" feature.

"With the rise in video consumption overall and videos making up over a third of posts on Instagram in India, Instagram has a big role to play in unleashing expression in the country," said Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India.

To create a Reel, an Insta user needs to select the 'Reel' option at the bottom of Instagram's camera. Thereafter a user can explore a range of options to create reels like - audio, timer, align, AR effects, and others.

With 'audio' a user can look for a song from the Instagram music library for creating a Reel. One can also use original audio by recording. A user can record multiple clips with effects from AR library of Instagram. "Speed" tool can help a user to choose the speed of the video or audio. Reel will be shared through the Explore feature on Instagram. If someone has a public account then they can share the Reel to a dedicated space in Explore. And, if someone has a private account then they can share Reel to their feed. Reel can also be shared as Insta stories.

Facebook's Vice President of Product Vishal Shah said Reel was the "future of entertainment". He added, "the superior goal of Reels was to push Indian content creators and help them become potential global stars".

