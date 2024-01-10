Intel introduces new AI PC chips to take on Qualcomm and NVIDIA

Intel announced on Tuesday that it will launch automotive versions of its latest AI-enabled chips, marking its entry into the market for semiconductors that power the brains of future cars. This move puts Intel in direct competition with Qualcomm and Nvidia.

In addition to this, Intel revealed its plans to acquire Silicon Mobility, a French startup known for designing system-on-a-chip technology and software for controlling electric vehicle motors and onboard charging systems. The purchase price for the company, which is controlled by venture funds Cipio Partners and Capital-E, was not disclosed.

Chinese automaker Zeekr will be the first to use Intel’s AI system on a chip to create “an enhanced living room experience” in vehicles. This includes AI voice assistants and video conferencing, as stated by Jack Weast, Intel’s automotive business chief, ahead of the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

Intel’s new automotive system-on-a-chip products will adapt the company’s recently launched AI PC technology to meet the durability and performance requirements of vehicles.

Despite having supplied chips for infotainment systems installed in 50 million vehicles, Intel has been overshadowed by Nvidia and Qualcomm in the growing market for powerful semiconductors required by automated driving technology, upgradeable vehicle system software, and complex dashboard displays.

Weast acknowledged Intel’s communication shortcomings regarding their success in automotive and expressed the company’s intent to change that.

Intel aims to differentiate itself from rivals by offering chips that automakers can use across their product lines, from lowest-priced to premium vehicles. Weast criticized Nvidia’s powerful, expensive products, stating that if AI in the car means 500 watts and high costs, it’s not scalable.

Last year, Nvidia allied with MediaTek of Taiwan to offer lower-cost chip sets. MediaTek is a leader in supplying technology for Android-based infotainment displays used in lower-priced vehicles.

The fast-growing electric vehicle market in China will be a battleground for chip makers. Chinese vehicle makers, including Zeekr, are racing to offer advanced infotainment systems and automated driving. Zeekr is a customer for both Intel and Nvidia’s technology.

Intel will also be “agnostic” as to what technology for automated driving or other functions automaker customers want to use. Intel will not require automakers to use advanced driving chips designed by its former Mobileye unit. Instead, automakers can have Intel incorporate their own chiplets to enable specific functions into the Intel system at a lower cost.

