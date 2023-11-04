Intel joins forces with Indian electronics manufacturers to boost ‘Make in India' laptop production

Intel has unveiled a strategic collaboration with eight Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to enhance the production of laptops in India. This partnership leverages Intel's comprehensive expertise in the IT industry to provide essential technological and operational insights, laying the groundwork for a robust laptop manufacturing sector in the country. This initiative aligns with Intel's commitment to drive technology-driven growth in conjunction with the Make in India initiative.

The Indian companies joining forces with Intel include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd. For some of these companies, this venture represents their inaugural entry into the laptop manufacturing arena. The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem aims to equip these firms to meet both domestic and global demand for laptops.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “I am very pleased that global organisations like Intel are partnering with India, helping to build and catalyse the electronics manufacturing ecosystem for laptops and compute. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to drive India's Digital Economy to $1 Trillion and enable the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to contribute $300 billion by 2025-26.”

Under this collaboration, Intel has shared its knowledge to facilitate the production of complete entry-level laptops in India. This includes the use of state-of-the-art Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly lines, the establishment of quality control processes for components, and benchmarking of finished products. Intel has also provided support to ODMs encompassing both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) processes.

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel, described the collaboration as a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry. "Bringing in Intel's technology-related investments and global system supply chain ecosystem knowledge exemplifies our dedication to fostering electronic manufacturing capabilities in India. By enabling the laptop manufacturing process – from surface mount technology assembly to finished product – we are not only meeting the demands of the Make in India initiative but also contributing to the technological progress of the nation,” he said.

Intel will be hosting the India Tech Ecosystem Summit in November, bringing together numerous local manufacturers to showcase a broader range of devices made in India.

Also Read Intel unveils 14th gen 'Raptor Lake' desktop processors with faster clock speeds and enhanced features