Intel’s new era: CEO Lip-Bu Tan pledges customer-centric and engineering-focused approach

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan laid out his vision for the company’s future during his keynote speech at Intel Vision 2025 in Las Vegas. Addressing a diverse audience of customers and partners, Tan emphasised a customer-centric, engineering-led strategy to restore Intel’s leadership in technology and manufacturing.

Tan, who stepped into the role with decades of leadership experience, highlighted that his top priority as CEO has been direct engagement with customers. He underscored the need for a renewed focus on engineering and a commitment to creating solutions that directly address customer challenges.

"As CEO, my No. 1 priority has been spending time with customers," Tan stated during his address. "Under my leadership, Intel will be an engineering-focused company. We will listen closely and act on your input. Most importantly, we will create products that solve your problems and drive your success."

A New Approach for a New Era

Tan outlined a vision grounded in customer-centricity and engineering excellence. He pledged to listen attentively to the needs of Intel’s partners and customers while embracing a more software-driven design approach. By designing purpose-built silicon to address specific workloads, Intel aims to leverage AI-driven system design to develop comprehensive, full-stack solutions. This strategy aligns with Tan’s goal of rebuilding trust and fostering stronger ecosystem partnerships.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s closing remarks from #IntelVision:



“We are here to serve you and earn your trust. We won’t be satisfied until we consistently deliver on our promises on time, on quality, to exceed your expectations. We are deeply committed to the journey.” pic.twitter.com/A2bWzSYJaa — Intel News (@intelnews) March 31, 2025

Strengthening Intel’s Foundry Capabilities

Tan also discussed the company’s strategic focus on establishing a world-class foundry operation, aiming to meet the surging global demand for advanced chips. By refining its strategy and identifying new growth opportunities, Intel plans to bolster its supply chain with a resilient and secure infrastructure. Tan noted that the Intel 18A process technology remains on track, with external tape-outs expected soon and high-volume production of the Panther Lake client computing processor anticipated in the second half of the year.

Fostering Collaboration and Partnership

In his address, Tan stressed the importance of teamwork and collaboration in transforming Intel from a supplier to a true partner within the tech ecosystem. He described a new era where humility and customer focus will guide Intel’s evolution. The ultimate measure of success, Tan remarked, will be how effectively the company translates its vision into tangible outcomes that benefit its partners and the wider industry.

As Intel charts a new path under Tan’s leadership, the company’s commitment to engineering excellence and customer collaboration sets the stage for a transformative future.