iQOO 13 to launch in India today with Snapdragon 8 Elite; see expected specs, price and how to watch livestream

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India today at 12 PM IST. Positioned to compete with premium devices like the Realme GT 7 Pro and OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is packed with features designed for both gamers and tech enthusiasts.

The event will be live-streamed on iQOO’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. Post-launch, the iQOO 13 will be available for purchase on Amazon, with reports suggesting a starting price of under ₹60,000 potentially making it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphone in India.

The iQOO 13 boasts a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments. Gamers can look forward to advanced features, including 2K Game Super Resolution, 144 fps frame interpolation, and a Supercomputing Chip Q2, designed to deliver smoother and enhanced visuals during gameplay. A vapour chamber cooling system ensures optimal performance during heavy usage.

In terms of cameras, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera rounds out the robust photography setup.

The Indian variant of the iQOO 13 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery found in its Chinese counterpart. The phone also features the innovative “Monster Halo” light effect around the camera module, serving as a notification indicator for calls, messages, and charging.

Design-wise, the iQOO 13 will be available in two colours:

• Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racetracks.

• Legend Edition, featuring BMW Motorsport’s signature tri-colour stripe.