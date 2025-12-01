iQOO 15 now on sale in India; see price and features

iQOO's latest flagship device, the iQOO 15, is officially available for purchase in India. The smartphone, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, went on sale on December 1st, 12 noon onwards on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store. The iQOO 15 is positioned as a multitasking device built for young professionals.

Pricing and Offers

The iQOO 15 is available in two configurations: the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 72,999, and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at INR 79,999. Customers can take advantage of promotional offers, including an INR 7,000 discount via instant bank offers on select ICICI, Axis, and HDFC cards, or as an exchange bonus. Additionally, no-cost EMI options are available for up to 24 months, along with an extra INR 1,000 coupon discount for eligible customers. The phone is available in two colour options: matte black Alpha Edition and Legend Edition in white.

iQOO 15 pricing

Core Specifications

The iQOO 15 features the Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED display, which is claimed to be India’s brightest with 2600 nits (HBM) and 6000 nits local peak brightness. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q3, supported by India’s largest 8K Single Layer VC Cooling System.

The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box and promises 5+7 years of software updates. For photography, it is equipped with a Triple 50MP Camera System, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3X Telephoto Periscope camera. The device is designed for productivity with a 7000mAh silicon anode battery, 100W FlashCharge, and 40W wireless charging.

In line with the ‘Make in India’ commitment, the iQOO 15 will be manufactured at vivo's Greater Noida facility. Furthermore, iQOO customers have access to over 670 company-owned service centres across the country for after-sales support.