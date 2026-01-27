iQOO 15R launch set for February 24 in India: Check specification and features to expect

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its first R-series model, the iQOO 15R, in India. Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, confirmed the launch via an X (formerly Twitter) post, revealing the smartphone design along with the debut date. The iQOO 15R will likely be launched as an affordable alternative to the iQOO 15, which was launched last year. However, its specifications and features remain under wraps.

iQOO 15R launch date in India

As per Marya’s X post, the iQOO 15R will be launched in India on February 24, 2026. With the launch announcement, the post shares a tagline saying, “Power is about to find its perfect fit.”

Reports suggest that the iQOO 15R will likely be based on China’s iQOO Z11 Turbo model, since it shares a similar design. However, the company may announce different specifications and features.

iQOO 15R specifications and features: What to expect

As per iQOO 15R’s Geekbench listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also revealed to run on Android 16 version, but it will likely have Origin OS skin.

It is speculated that the iQOO 15R could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, it could be backed by a 7,600mAh battery that may support 100W wired fast charging.

Similar to the iQOO 15, the R-series model will likely launch as a performance-focused phone, but it will likely be priced lower, giving buyers an affordable option.

Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the iQOO 15R will have in store for the users, and what audience it will ultimately cater to.