iQOO Z7s launched in India with Snapdragon chipset, 44W fast-charging: Check pricing, features

iQOO has quietly unveiled its latest offering, the iQOO Z7s 5G, in the Indian market. This new smartphone follows the launch of the iQOO Z7 5G earlier this year. The primary distinction between the two phones is the chipset. The iQOO Z7 is powered by a MediaTek chip, whereas Z7s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

The iQOO Z7s 5G is already available for purchase on the official iQOO India website and Amazon. The phone comes in two variants: 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Consumers can choose between the Norway Blue and the Pacific Night colours. Moreover, by taking advantage of bank offers on Amazon, customers can acquire the smartphone for as low as Rs 17,499.

The iQOO Z7s 5G gets a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, boasting a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone also incorporates an in-screen fingerprint scanner for security.

Powering the iQOO Z7s 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The phone offers two configurations: one with 6 GB of RAM and another with 8 GB of RAM, both accompanied by 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, users have the option to expand storage using the built-in microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z7s 5G comes with a 16-megapixel front camera. The rear panel boasts a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). Accompanying the primary camera is a 2-megapixel portrait camera lens and an LED flash.

The phone is running on Android 13 OS, layered with the FunTouch OS13, the iQOO Z7s 5G offers a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Other notable features include dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

