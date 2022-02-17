Is Twitter down? Several users report outages

Micro-blogging site Twitter's website and app were down for several users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, received more than 4,500 outage reports within minutes of issues arising.

(Image Source: DownDetector)

Users reported being unable to load any new tweets or view people’s profiles. Links also appeared to stop working.

Some also received messages stating “Something went wrong” and “Try reloading”.

This is not the first time that the social media giant has reported problems of outage. Last Friday, Twitter had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

Apologising for the interruption, Twitter Inc tweeted from its official support handle that things should be "back to normal now".

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Twitter’s average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) worldwide reached 217 million, up 6 million sequentially — and an increase of 13 per cent year over year — but that was slightly under Wall Street expectations.

Post the news, shares of Twitter Inc traded 0.21 per cent down at $36.16 on NYSE.