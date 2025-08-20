Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
ISRO developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75,000 kg satellites into low earth orbit

ISRO developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75,000 kg satellites into low earth orbit

ISRO reveals plans for its most powerful rocket yet, capable of lifting 75,000 kg into orbit.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025 7:23 AM IST
ISRO developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75,000 kg satellites into low earth orbitIsro Nasa NISAR GSLV Launch LIVE

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday said the space agency is developing a rocket as tall as a 40-storey building, designed to carry satellites weighing up to 75,000 kilograms into low earth orbit.

Speaking at the convocation of Osmania University in Hyderabad, Narayanan explained how far India’s space programme has advanced since the early days under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Advertisement

“You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height,” he said.

Narayanan highlighted ISRO’s upcoming projects this year, which include the NAVIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) satellite, the N1 rocket, and the launch of a 6,500 kg US communication satellite on Indian rockets. The agency is also preparing to send up the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, a military communication satellite built for the Indian Navy to replace the GSAT-7 (Rukmini).

Advertisement

Currently, India operates 55 satellites in orbit, but Narayanan noted that the number is expected to triple within the next three to four years.

During the convocation, Narayanan was conferred with an honorary Doctorate of Science degree by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in recognition of his pivotal contributions to India’s space programme.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 20, 2025 7:23 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today