Jio subscribers to get Disney+ Hotstar free for one year

Reliance Jio has teased that it will soon be launching a package deal which will include a one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. This will be the first time Jio customers will get the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free, the standard price for which is Rs 399 a year.

In addition to the subscription, the customers will also get exclusive Hotstar Specials and live sports including cricket, Premier League and Formula 1. Customers will also have access to library of shows and movies with Disney+.

Jio teased the offer on its official website but right now there is no clarity as to whether the subscription will be restricted to specific plans or all news customers will get the subscription. Jio has not provided any details regarding the offer's launch date. The website only mentions 'coming soon'.

Jio will not be the first network to offer Disney+ Hotstar bundled with its packages. Last month, Airtel had added a one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to the Rs 401 Prepaid Recharge package. Jio will be taking Airtel head-on with their latest offering of Disney+ Hotstar.

Back in 2016, Jio had offered Hotstar Premium subscription to its customers.

Since lockdown was imposed in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Reliance Jio has launched plans after plans to lure customers in order to increase its user base.

