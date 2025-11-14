Kabuni debuts in India with Sourav Ganguly to bring AI-driven cricket coaching

Kabuni, a UK-based sports technology and AI company, has officially launched in India with a mission to make advanced cricket coaching accessible to all young players. Announced in Kolkata, the rollout aims to turn everyday practice sessions into data-driven learning experiences through the company’s sport technology platform and dedicated device.

At the heart of the platform is an AI system trained on decades of cricket footage, biomechanics and coaching principles. It can analyse batting and bowling movements in detail and generate personalised insights through video, images, text and voice. Players can record their sessions anywhere, whether on the streets, at the nets or on a school ground, and receive real-time, tailored feedback designed to speed up progress.

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and Kabuni’s Global Brand Ambassador, said, “Quality coaching allows children to learn better, faster and live healthier lives. This level of coaching was only available for professionals, but now it is for everyone.”

Co-founder and CFO Patrick Badenoch added that Kabuni’s goal is to democratise access to structured coaching. “Whether on the streets, schoolyards, nets or cricket pitches, Kabuni allows every player to record their game, receive personalised feedback and enjoy the thrill of progress,” he said.

Built in collaboration with Cambridge Design Partnership, the system is designed for accuracy and safety, supporting learners from grassroots to elite levels. Cricket is only the starting point. Kabuni plans to expand into tennis, golf, badminton, table tennis and more, creating a multi-sport ecosystem spanning performance, wellness and everyday fitness.

Ganguly reinforced the cultural resonance of the initiative. “Cricket is not a sport in India, it is a religion. Kabuni is the world’s first digital ecosystem that captures real world play through sport, starting with cricket. It will bring play into learning and help every player discover the athlete within.”

Founder and CEO Nimesh Patel highlighted the larger goal. He said India is entering a defining era for sport and Kabuni aims to inspire one billion people to move more and live healthier lives over the next decade. One per cent of all Indian revenue will be committed to grassroots sporting programmes.