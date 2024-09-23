Laapataa Ladies on OTT: When and where to watch India's official Oscars 2025 entry

‘Laapataa Ladies’ made its mark on the viewers just after its cinema release but now, it is set to win over global viewers as well as it is now officially nominated for Oscars 2025. Directed by Kiran Rao, the cast of this film includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kisan, Chhaya Kadam and more. Notably, the film was released in theaters on March 1 this year.

Where to watch Laapataa Ladies

Lapataa Ladies film is currently streaming on Netflix. The Hindi movie is available with subtitles in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese. The movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Laapataa Ladies plot

Laapataa Ladies is a heartwarming Indian comedy-drama film. Set in rural India, the film follows the journey of two brides, Phool and Jaya, who accidentally swap places on a train. As they navigate the complexities of their new lives, they confront the societal expectations and limitations faced by women in a patriarchal setting. Through a blend of humour, emotion, and social commentary, the film offers a poignant exploration of women's empowerment and the challenges they face in rural India.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's directorial return after Dhobi Ghat. Before its theatrical release, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience.

Rao expressed her gratitude via a post on Instagram. She wrote, “I am deeply honored and delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.”

She further added, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor. My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth.”