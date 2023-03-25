Levi's will soon use AI-generated models to showcase its clothing line

The company behind the famous denim brand Levi's, Levi Strauss & Co., announced a partnership with Lalaland.ai on 22nd March. This partnership will lead the company's technology to create artificial intelligence or AI-generated models to showcase Levi Strauss & Co.’s clothing line.

Lalaland.ai is a digital fashion studio that builds customised AI-generated models. Lalaland.ai uses advanced artificial intelligence to enable fashion brands and retailers to create hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, size and skin tone.

The company believes that with these body-inclusive avatars, the company aims to create a more inclusive, personal and sustainable shopping experience for fashion brands, retailers and customers.

Levi Strauss & Co. stated, “Later this year, we are planning tests of this technology using AI-generated models to supplement human models, increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way.”

Dr Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levi Strauss & Co., said, “While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we are excited for the potential capabilities this may afford us for the consumer experience,” said

“We see fashion and technology as both an art and a science, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Lalaland.ai, a company with such high-quality technology that can help us continue on our journey for a more diverse and inclusive customer experience,” she added.

The company says that diversity, equity and inclusion are top priorities for them, and it’s important to note they do not see AI-generated models as the sole solution.

