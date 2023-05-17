Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth major exit in recent months

Manish Chopra, who held the position of leading Facebook parent Meta's partnerships efforts in India, has decided to step down after a tenure of four and a half years with the company. This recent development marks the fourth significant departure from Meta India within the past year.

The previous exits included former India head Ajit Mohan and public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal in November 2022. Abhijit Bose, the head of WhatsApp India, also departed from the company during the same period. Following their departures, Mohan and Aggarwal joined Snap and Samsung, respectively, while Bose expressed his intention to pursue a new startup venture.

Following Ajit Mohan's departure, Manish Chopra assumed the role of interim leader for a brief period of two months until January 1, 2023, when Sandhya Devanathan took over as Meta's India head.

Chopra took to LinkedIn to share the news of his departure, stating that he would be assisting with the transition process over the next few weeks.

Prior to joining Meta, Manish Chopra had an impressive background as the co-founder and CEO of the app-only deals marketplace Little, which was eventually acquired by Paytm in 2017. In addition to his entrepreneurial success, Chopra co-founded the online apparel brand Zovi. Furthermore, he gained valuable experience during his nearly nine-year tenure at Microsoft, where he held various roles and his two-year stint at Oracle.

In 2019, Manish Chopra joined Meta India (previously known as Facebook India) in the capacity of Director and Head of Partnerships. In this influential role, he played a pivotal part in fostering growth and enhancing user engagement across Meta's diverse portfolio of applications, which encompasses popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Chopra's decision to step down from Meta comes at a significant time, coinciding with the company's implementation of cost-cutting measures, which involved the global layoff of 21,000 employees.

