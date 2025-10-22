Meta launches new tools and campaigns to help seniors avoid online scams

Meta has introduced new safety measures and awareness programmes designed to help users, particularly older adults, stay safe from online scams and cyber fraud. The company announced the updates as part of its ongoing global effort to make its platforms safer and more secure.

On WhatsApp, users will now receive warnings if they attempt to share their screens with unknown contacts during video calls. This aims to prevent scammers from tricking people into revealing sensitive information such as bank details or verification codes.

Messenger is testing a more advanced scam detection system that identifies potentially suspicious messages from new contacts. When triggered, users can choose to send recent chats for AI-powered scam review. If a possible scam is detected, users are informed about common fraud tactics and offered options to block or report the sender.

Additionally, users across Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp can now set up Passkeys, allowing them to log in securely using their device’s fingerprint, face, or PIN. On Facebook and Instagram, Security Checkup guides users through key account protection steps, while WhatsApp’s Privacy Checkup helps people customise settings like who can add them to groups.

Meta is also strengthening partnerships with government and industry stakeholders. In India, it has collaborated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to expand the Scams Se Bacho campaign, which includes multilingual video content aimed at helping senior citizens identify and report scams.

The company continues to support Saksham Senior, an initiative that empowers older adults to navigate the digital world confidently through learning resources on technology use, scam prevention, and misinformation awareness. The programme operates across major Indian cities, with workshops held at senior living communities, clubs, and online platforms.

Meta reported disrupting approximately 8 million accounts linked to scam centres across Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, the UAE, and the Philippines in the first half of 2025. The company also took down over 21,000 pages and fake customer support accounts attempting to deceive users into sharing personal data.

Meta advised users to be cautious about unsolicited messages or calls, avoid sharing personal or financial information, and use official customer service channels. It also encouraged families to help older relatives identify scam tactics and check in before responding to urgent or secretive requests.