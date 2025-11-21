Meta to block under-16 Facebook and Instagram accounts in Australia from Dec 10

Meta is set to deactivate the accounts of all Australian users under the age of 16 across its key platforms Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, starting in December. This major policy shift is a direct response to new, stringent social media legislation introduced by the Australian government, making Meta the first major technology firm to comply with the new regulations aimed at protecting minors online.

The company has already begun notifying users believed to be between 13 and 15 years old through in-app messages, emails, and text alerts that their accounts will be deactivated. The process of shutting down existing accounts and blocking new sign-ups for those under 16 will commence on December 4th. Meta anticipates that full implementation will be completed by December 10th, the date that the law officially takes effect.

According to Australia's internet regulator, this action will impact a considerable number of young people. Approximately 150,000 Facebook users and 350,000 Instagram users in the 13-to-15 age bracket are expected to lose access to these platforms.

Australia's ban is considered one of the world's most comprehensive government attempts to regulate minors’ access to social platforms. The legislation places a clear legal responsibility on social media companies to take "reasonable steps" to prevent underage access. Failure to comply with these rules carries significant financial risk, with potential penalties for violations reaching up to A$49.5 million (approximately $32.09 million/Rs 283.85 Crore).

To enforce the restrictions, Meta confirmed it will employ multiple age assurance techniques. The company stated it will adopt a "data minimisation approach," meaning additional verification information will only be requested when there are legitimate reasons to question a user's declared age. Compliance, according to Meta's global head of safety, will be an "ongoing and multi-layered process".

Impacted teenage users are being provided with options prior to deactivation. They can download their personal data, choose to permanently delete their accounts, or update their contact information to be notified when they turn 16, allowing them to rejoin the platforms later.