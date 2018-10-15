Mi Home Security Camera 360 degree: Close Surveillance at just Rs 2,699

Xiaomi has mastered the art of making great products with minimalistic design and this 360 degree surveillance camera is no exception. The compact gadget weighs 239grams, is barely 118 mm tall and 78 mm wide, and done in pristine white-and-black, blends perfectly with any modern decor. It can be mounted on a flat surface such as a table or a shelf, or you can put it upside down on the ceiling, using the accompanying bracket. In spite of a shockproof design, the lack of waterproofing eliminates outdoor usage.

To set up the camera, all I had to do was to switch on the power and follow the instructions on the Mi Home app. Xiaomi is using its India server for this gadget and the same must be selected as the default server location. After that, the app automatically detected the camera under 'devices nearby'. Otherwise, one can manually select it from the listed devices. Next, I had to connect it to the router and scan the QR Code, and in less than a minute, the connection was established and the camera was online. Also, controlling the camera via the app means I can access the live feed from a different city.

The camera has a 360 degree vision, thanks to the dual motorhead. While the circular top swivels 360 degree horizontally, the camera (the black part within the circular dome) moves 96 degree vertically. Using the circular dial on the app, I was able to pan the camera in the desired direction. It was a super quiet gadget as there was no sound from the motorised movement. I was able to access the feed in real time and there is also an option to activate monitoring. When the latter is activated within the app, the camera detects movements under the surveillance area, starts recording and even sends a notification to your mobile. There are options for daytime (8 am-8 pm) and night-time surveillance (8 pm-8 am), but I opted for 24-hour scanning. The feed captured at 1080p resolution was clear and I was also able to snap images using the app. In case of insufficient light, the infrared night vision mode gets activated automatically. Plus, the camera captures a clear black-and-white feed even in pitch dark.

As the camera supports a microphone and a speaker, Xiaomi has introduced a talkback feature that allowed me to talk into the camera even when I was away. Talkback feature can be used by pressing the 'voice call' button in the app and it works just like a walkie-talkie. There is a playback feature as well, which allowed me to access the recordings saved on the memory card.

Price: Rs 2,699