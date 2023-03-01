Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot comes to millions of Windows users after latest update

Microsoft is releasing a major update to Windows 11 today that includes the addition of Bing search, powered by AI, to the taskbar. Along with several other new features, this update will offer quick access to the Bing AI chatbot.

This new integration of Bing into the taskbar is a surprise addition that wasn't tested with Windows Insiders. A new Bing icon will now appear within the search box, and the chat answers experience will be highlighted in the search flyout.

Although chat answers won’t be available directly in the search flyout, Windows 11 users will be able to quickly start a Bing chat in Edge from there. The expansion of Bing chat to the Windows 11 taskbar comes just a week after Microsoft rolled out the same mode to Bing on mobile and in Skype conversations.

The EVP & Chief Product Officer at Microsoft Panos Panay said in a blog post, "Soon hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users can get access to this incredible new technology to search, chat, answer questions and generate content from right on their Windows taskbar.”

The company unveiled its AI-powered chatbot for Bing last month as it aims to wrest market share from Alphabet Inc's Google, moving faster with ChatGPT-like software for search.

Apart from Bing, there are several other new features added to Windows 11. For instance, Notepad now supports tabs, and Microsoft has included new Braille display support. The built-in Teams experience has been improved to allow for easier video previews and faster access to conversations.

The widgets system in Windows 11 will also get third-party options from Meta and Spotify, and the touch experience will be improved with a new tablet-optimized taskbar.

Additionally, a preview of the Phone Link app for iOS will be opened up, which will allow iPhone users to link their devices to Windows and gain access to message, call, and notification features.

The Quick Assist app has been redesigned, and there are new toggles to improve energy efficiency for laptops.

There is also a new built-in screen recorder in Snipping Tool.

If you want to access these new features, you can manually check for new updates from Windows Update. However, these features will roll out broadly in March along with the monthly security update.

