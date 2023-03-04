Motorola Moto G73 to launch in India on March 10: What to expect

Motorola is all set to launch its popular Moto G73 smartphone in India on March 10, 2023. The company recently shared a teaser poster for the upcoming launch, confirming the launch date.

The Moto G73 is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 930 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable. The phone boasts a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies.

The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with Motorola's My UX overlay on top, providing a smooth and user-friendly experience. Additionally, the phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a durable smartphone option.

Get ready to go beyond the regular with Ultra Performance & Ultra Clear Photos with the all-new #motog73 5G. Launching 10th March on @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo & leading retail stores. https://t.co/F2ZxXkDdp2 pic.twitter.com/J2horLuQzz March 2, 2023

The Motorola Moto G73 5G is set to release in two different colour options: Midnight Blue and Lucent White. The phone will be available for purchase through various channels, including motorola.in, Flipkart, and offline stores.

The biggest question that remains is how Motorola will price the Moto G73 in India which will be unveiled on March 10. In Europe, the phone costs 300 Euro for its 8/256GB configuration which is around Rs 26,000.

