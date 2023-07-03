Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra to launch in India today; check expected pricing, other details

Motorola Razr 40 series will be launched in India today. The new Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will fall in the foldable phone category and is expected to compete with the like of Samsung Flip line-up and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be the more premium of the two models launching today and will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset.

When and how to watch Motorola Razr 40 launch LIVE

Motorola Razr 40 launch event will be conducted at 5 PM and it will be streamed live on YouTube. You can also stream the event using the embed below.

Motorola Razr 40 Expected Price

Motorola Razr 40 will be the entry point for the new series and the prices of the device had been accidentally revealed on Amazon. The listing did not reveal the specifics in terms of the variants and their respective prices but we now know the starting point of the new foldable phone range.

The more affordable foldable smartphone is expected to feature a 6.90-inch pOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC (System on Chip). The Motorola Razr 40 series was initially introduced in China. It will come with a 4,200mAh battery and support 33W Turbocharging.

According to the teaser on Amazon India (which has now been removed), the price of the Motorola Edge 40 will start at Rs. 59,999. However, the price for the Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

Also read: Realme 11 Pro 5G alternatives: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Lava Agni 2, Motorola Edge 40 and more