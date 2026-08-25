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Motorola starts Android 17 rollout in India: What’s new for users

Motorola starts Android 17 rollout in India: What’s new for users

Motorola has started bringing Android 17 to Indian users, with the update introducing interface changes, AI tools, stronger security and new connectivity features.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Motorola starts Android 17 rollout in India: What’s new for usersMotorola starts Android 17 rollout in India with new AI, security and sharing tools.

Motorola is bringing a major software upgrade to its smartphone users in India, with several changes designed to make everyday interactions simpler and more secure. The update brings changes to the interface, widgets and accessibility settings, while also adding tools for sharing files and audio across devices. 

To safeguard users, the update incorporates enhanced defences against fraudulent scams and unsuccessful login attempts. It also includes AI-driven capabilities to refine search functions and translate text more effectively. 

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Given that Motorola is implementing a phased distribution strategy dictated by region, model type, and carrier authorisation, the software will not arrive on all devices simultaneously.

Motorola Android 17 rollout: Who gets it first?

The Android 17 update has officially begun rolling out in India, starting with Motorola's flagship Signature series line. Rollouts will proceed in phased OTA batches to other supported devices, depending on carrier clearance, region, and specific hardware models.

The software brings a refreshed Quick Settings panel, redesigned system menus with larger touch targets and streamlined navigation. The home screen and display settings have also been updated, including improved HDR brightness management. Interactive widgets now support snap-scrolling, while vision settings, display scaling and screen magnification receive structural changes for easier accessibility.

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Android 17 adds new AI and security features

Key enhancements include an AI-driven Circle to Search function capable of real-time translation for on-screen text. To guard against phishing threats, Motorola has introduced an automated scam detection system that inspects incoming RCS, MMS, and SMS communications.

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Android 17 also introduces a Failed Authentication Lock, strengthened PIN protocols and restricted visibility for sensitive notifications on the lock screen. Notification management gets expanded grouping algorithms for summarised alerts and contextual sharing nudges for newly captured media.

Cross-platform sharing and device tools

Quick Share is expanded in this update to support cross-ecosystem file transfers via QR codes, enabling iOS and non-Android users to access shared media through a web interface. Additionally, Motorola introduces Nearby Audio Streams to broadcast audio to compatible receivers and Instant Hotspot to simplify tethering.

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Users can also monitor system telemetry locally and test individual hardware components using a new built-in device diagnostics hub.

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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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