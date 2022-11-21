‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk recounts painful memory

Elon Musk recounted a painful memory to answer a question on Twitter. Musk was asked to unban a far-right conspiracy theorist who claimed that one of the worst mass-shootings in American history was a hoax. Alex Jones is a radio show host who has been held accountable for calling the Sandy Hook mass shooting incident in 2012 a hoax.

In response to the request to unban Jones, Musk said that he has felt the pain of losing a child and he would show ‘no mercy’ to anyone who uses the death of a child for 'gain, politics or fame.'

In his tweet he said, “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting had happened in December 2012 where a gunman shot down 26 people. The majority of the victims (20) were children aged between 6-7 years. This mass shooting incident is considered to be one of the worst in American history.

Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump's Account on Twitter

Elon Musk has been a proponent of "free speech" and it was one of the biggest proposals he had for Twitter. Musk has been reinstating some prominent accounts on Twitter, after long-standing bans. Musk brought back former US President Donald Trump to the platform after conducting a poll on Twitter. He also unblocked the account of 'Ye' (Kanye West).

Since the unbanning of Donald Trump's account, there has been no activity on his profile. Trump has publically mentioned that he still prefers his own platform, Truth Social as it has more engagement than Twitter. Reportedly, advertisers are worried that Musk's 'free speech' mission could lead to more chaos and less moderation on the platform. Some of Twitter's biggest revenue generators in terms of ads were even asking clients to hold back the ad investments on the platform.