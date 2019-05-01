Nasscom partners with GE Healthcare to bring digital healthcare solutions to market

IT industry body Nasscom Tuesday said it has partnered with GE Healthcare to bring bring digital healthcare solutions to the market.

"The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) through its Center of Excellence-Internet of Things (CoE-IoT) announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare.

"The partnership is intended to flourish the start-up ecosystem in the country and work with them to bring digital healthcare solutions to the market," Nasscom said in a statement.

Nasscom CoE-IoT is an innovation hub for start-ups that provides a platform for collaborative innovation.

"We are committed to drive digital adoption in India but we know that we can't do it alone. We need an ecosystem of partners with whom we can work to supplement the work already underway at our research centers. This partnership with NASSCOM CoE-IoT will help us bring to market solutions that improve people's lives," Dileep Mangsuli, chief technology officer, GE Healthcare South Asia said.

The partnership will help GE Healthcare tap the healthtech start-up ecosystem in the country to co-create solutions for real-world healthcare challenges in the areas of digital applications for early detection, productivity solutions, and remote and connected care among others, Nasscom said.

