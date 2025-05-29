Meta has introduced a new playbook titled Grow Your Exports: A Guide to Cross-Border Business Growth, aiming to assist Indian brands in navigating the complexities of international online retail. This initiative aligns with the broader trend of increasing cross-border e-commerce activities involving Indian businesses.

According to a study commissioned by Meta and conducted by Kantar, nearly half of the 14,591 consumers surveyed across various markets reported making a cross-border purchase in the past six months. The study also found that 71% of these shoppers were open to trying new brands discovered online, and 72% would consider switching brands if presented with the right offer or promotion.

India's cross-border e-commerce sector is experiencing significant growth. In 2023, the value of international online retail sales from India exceeded $8 billion, with projections indicating a 29% growth by 2025. Major e-commerce platforms are contributing to this expansion.

However, Indian businesses face several challenges in the cross-border e-commerce landscape. An EY-ASSOCHAM report highlights issues such as complex customs procedures, payment repatriation challenges, and restrictive policies as significant barriers. The report suggests that policy changes are needed in payments, customs, and logistics to help Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access export markets and achieve the government's target of $200–300 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030.

To address some of these challenges, the Indian government in 2023 signed 13 free trade agreements and six preferential pacts with its trading partners to enable better access to international markets. Additionally, initiatives like the Foreign Trade Policy aim to provide a fillip to the country’s e-commerce exports, with the goal of making India an export powerhouse over the coming years.

Meta's playbook offers insights into leveraging digital tools to overcome some of these hurdles. The company emphasises the importance of personalisation, noting that 62% of cross-border shoppers expect shopping experiences tailored to their interests.

As cross-border commerce continues to evolve, Indian brands are encouraged to embrace digital transformation and leverage available tools and policies to expand their global footprint.