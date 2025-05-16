Netflix to launch AI-powered ads blending brands into hit shows and films

Netflix is preparing to roll out a new generation of advertisements powered by artificial intelligence, promising to seamlessly integrate products with its most popular series and films. The announcement, made during Netflix’s annual Upfront event, marks the streaming giant’s boldest move yet to transform the advertising experience for its rapidly growing ad-supported user base.

The upcoming AI-driven ads will allow brands to “marry” their products with Netflix content, placing images of advertised items over backdrops inspired by flagship shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, or Wednesday. For viewers on the ad-supported plan, this means commercials that visually blend into the atmosphere of what they’re watching, appearing mid-show or even when the programme is paused.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising, said the new format would provide “an entirely new palette” for brands to engage audiences. “The pace of progress is going to be even faster,” Reinhard promised during the event, hinting that the company is just scratching the surface of what’s possible with AI-powered advertising.

Advertisers will have the option to run these immersive ads as overlays or actionable prompts, with Netflix targeting a full rollout by the end of the year. The streaming service did not share specific details on how the technology will evolve, but the approach echoes trends elsewhere in the industry, such as Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent plans to turn its intellectual property into commercial spaces.

The shift comes as Netflix’s ad-supported tier continues to accelerate, with the company revealing it now serves 94 million monthly users, more than double the 40 million figure reported at the same time last year. The strategy is seen as a direct play for greater advertising revenue while offering brands the chance to tap into Netflix’s cultural cachet in a less disruptive, more contextual manner.