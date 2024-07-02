scorecardresearch
New Instax mini SE launched in India: Check Features, Price and Availability

This is the new entry level camera by Fujifilm India. It comes in 5 different finishes.

Fujifilm India announced the instax mini SE, its latest instant photography camera, and introduced the camera in five pastel finishes, namely green, blue, pink, purple and light gray. The new camera was launched in Mumbai alongside the Fujifilm instax brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. 

The mini SE is the latest entry-level camera from instax, replacing the mini 9, and it offers instant prints of photos. There are some lighting controls also available, allowing you to to customise your shots before getting a credit-card sized printout to cherish the memory. The lens has a 60 mm focal length, capturing subjects from 23.6 inches (0.6 m) and beyond. The camera includes a 1/60 second shutter speed and manual exposure control for a hands-on experience.

 "This launch underscores our dedication to bringing innovative and stylish products to the market, and we are thrilled to have unveiled it," said Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India. Arun Babu, who is the Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, was also present at the unveiling. He noted that the "mini SE is designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, offering a fun, trendy, user-friendly package."

The instax mini SE will be available across offline and online channels from July 10, with a starting price of ₹8,499 with 10 shots part of the combo pack. It will also be available in a 40 shots combo pack, which will be priced at ₹9,999.

Published on: Jul 02, 2024, 5:24 PM IST
