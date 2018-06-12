Will iPhone X Plus have triple camera lens? These leaked schematics suggest so

Apple's next iPhones that will be launched this year are set to come with significant design innovations. Earlier, renders of the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and that of the 6.1-inch budget iPhone were spotted. Now, the schematics revealing details of the size and various aspects of the design have been leaked. Apple is rumoured to launch three new iPhones this year - the iPhone X Plus, next gen iPhone X and a budget iPhone X which is most likely to be the successor of the iPhone SE.

The schematics were obtained by Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly in collaboration with case-maker Ghostek. Images show three lenses on the rear camera, indicating the phone could feature a triple camera setup on the back. However, it can't be confirmed as the iPhone X also has a similar camera setup but the third lens in the center is actually the LED flash.

The iPhone X Plus would have a 6.5-inch OLED display and the body would be smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. The Plus-sized 2018 model has 157.2 x 77.1 mm (6.18 x 3.03) dimensions.

A budget iPhone that's in the making is likely to feature a notched 6.1-inch display. The phone would have an LCD screen instead of the OLED display on iPhone X. The schematics show the phone would come with a single rear camera. The model would be 147.12 x 71.52 mm (5.79 x 2.81 inches), which would make it longer than the current 5.8-inch iPhone X which measures 5.65 x 2.79-inch.

Along with the models shown in the images, Apple will also launch a successor to the iPhone X. The model would have the same 5.8-inch OLED screen and an improved second-gen Face ID module the front.

Sources say Apple is likely to lower the prices of its iPhone range by $300 or around Rs 20,000. The most expensive model could come at a price similar to the current iPhone X and the budget iPhone could cost as low as the iPhone 8.