Nokia 5.1 Plus price starts at Rs 10,999; specifications, availability

HMD Global has revealed the pricing of Nokia 5.1 Plus, the younger sibling to Nokia 6.1 Plus. Both devices were launched last month but the company had decided to hold off the sale of Nokia 5.1 Plus until September. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 10,999 which has undercut the rumoured price of Rs 12,000. With the new price, Nokia's 5.1 Plus can hold up well against the recently launched Redmi 6 series.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a design language similar to the 6.1 Plus and hence comes with a glass and metal construction. It will first go on sale on October 1 via Flipkart. Interested buyers can go ahead and pre-order the device. The smartphone can also be purchased via Nokia's official store. The device will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colours.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus houses a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset along with a neural processing unit which, the company claims, helps with the AI applications. The smartphone will be available with 32GB internal storage and 3GB of RAM.

The display on the Nokia 5.1 Plus is a 5.8-inch unit with HD+ display and a notch on top. For the camera, the device uses a dual lens setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the secondary sensor is a 5-megapixel unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel unit.

Both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus will get an upgrade to Android Pie. Google's Digital Wellbeing will also find its way to both devices. The new Nokia budget device will go against Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro and the Honor 9N.