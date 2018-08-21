Nokia 6.1 Plus to go head to head with Redmi Note 5 Pro, Zenfone Max Pro M1

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus have finally been launched by HMD Global in India. The devices come with an almighty notch which has become a sort of a necessity with most smartphone launches this year, regardless of their price range. Nokia 6.1 Plus is the more premium of the two; it comes with an aluminum body. Both devices come with a screen to body ratio of over 80 per cent.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is placed in the mid-range segment. In terms of specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be going against the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro. The company has gone all-in with the Nokia 6.1 Plus in terms of both specifications and pricing. During the past releases, Nokia phones have been missing the mark with pricing. With the new Nokia device, this has changed.

The pricing details of the Nokia 5.1 Plus haven't been revealed yet. HMD Global claims that the price and other details about the availability of the device will be announced in the month of September.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus will be sold via Flipkart and will also be available on Nokia.com/phones. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will go on sale on August 30 at a price of Rs 15,999. Pre-orders for the device will go live today.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chip, which according to the company is 40 per cent faster than the outgoing model. The device sports a 5.8-inch display with FullHD+ resolution. The rear camera setup has one 16 megapixel sensor and another 5 megapixel sensor. The front facing camera houses a 16 megapixel sensor as well.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. The phone comes with a neural processing unit which, the company claims, helps with the AI applications. The screen on the Nokia 5.1 Plus is a 5.8-inch unit with HD+ display. On the optics front, the device will come with a dual lens setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor is a 12 megapixel unit whereas the secondary sensor is a 5 megapixel unit. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel unit.

Both devices will get an upgrade to Android Pie which will introduce more AI applications in the devices. Google's Digital Wellbeing will also find its way to both Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. The availability of Google's latest software will make the entire package much more appealing to the buyer.