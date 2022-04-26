Nokia launches Nokia G21, Nokia 105, Nokia 105 Plus in India

Nokia has launched a new set of smartphones in India and these include budget offerings, like the successor to the Nokia G20 (the Nokia G21), along with new additions to the Nokia C series line and the Nokia 105s. The company also launched new earbuds in the country - the Nokia Go Earbuds+.

The Nokia G21 succeeds the Nokia G20 that was launched last year and features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen which has HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The smartphone has a waterdrop display and a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the Unisoc T606 S0C and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5050mAh battery under the hood with support for 18W of fast charging. The company, however, is shipping a 10W charging brick with the Nokia G21.

On the camera front, there are three cameras on the back including a 50MP primary shooter along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP camera on the front.

The Nokia G21 runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and the company has promised two years of software support and three years of security support updates on this.

The smartphone is going to be available in two storage options - a 4GB/64GB device which is priced at Rs 12,999, and 6GB/128GB version which is priced at Rs 14,999. The Nokia G21 is going to be available in two colours - Nordic Blue and Dusk. As a part of the launch offer, all customers buying the Nokia G21 from the official Nokia website will get a pair of Nokia BH-405 TWS for free.

Nokia also launched the Nokia C01 Plus in a new storage version (6GB/32GB) priced at Rs 6,799. This smartphone can be bought for Rs 6,100 via an exclusive offer on the MyJio app or from Reliance stores. The Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A and has a 3,000maH battery and has a 5M camera on the front and on the back.

Nokia also launched two feature phones today - the Nokia 105 and the Nokia 105 Plus. The latter comes with a 1,000mAh battery, a dedicated SD card slot, MP3 player, auto call-recording feature, wireless FM radio, etc.

Of the two earbuds launched, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds promise 29 hours of playtime and are IPX5 water and sweat resistant. On the other hand, the Nokia Go Earbuds+ promise 26 hours of playtime, feature large 13 mm drivers, and are IPX4 sweat and splash resistant with easy-to-use touch controls.

The Nokia 105 will be available in two colours for Rs 1,299 onwards And Nokia 105 Plus will be available in two great colours Red/Charcoal at Rs 1,399 onwards. The audio accessories - Nokia Comfort Earbuds will be available at Rs 2,799 and Nokia Go Earbuds+ for Rs 1,999.

