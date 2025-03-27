Nothing launches second community edition project with £1,000 cash prize for winners

London-based technology company Nothing has announced the return of its Community Edition Project, an initiative aimed at inviting creative minds from its fan community to contribute to the design and marketing of its upcoming Phone (3a). The second edition of the project, building on last year’s success, is set to be bigger and better with four new creative briefs and a £1,000 cash prize for each winner.

Starting from March 26 and running until April 23, Nothing will accept submissions from participants interested in hardware design, accessory creation, software design, and marketing campaigns. The winners will get a unique opportunity to collaborate directly with Nothing’s design team to bring their vision to life.

According to Nothing, the expansion of the Community Edition Project will allow participants more time to develop their ideas and foster collaboration between the winners, ultimately enhancing the quality and creativity of the final product.

The original Community Edition Project, launched in March 2024, was Nothing’s first attempt at co-creation with its dedicated community. The campaign resulted in the creation of a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark version of the popular Phone (2a) Plus, with 1,000 units selling out online in just 15 minutes. The unique design even earned a Gold iF Design Award.

This year’s challenge offers a broader scope with four categories:

1. Hardware Design: Entrants are invited to develop a fresh, innovative look for the Phone (3a).

2. Accessory Design: Creators can pitch ideas for exclusive collectibles or accessories to accompany the Phone (3a) Community Edition.

3. Software Design: Designers can contribute UI elements like wallpapers, widgets, and custom icon packs to enhance the user experience.

4. Marketing Campaign: Marketing enthusiasts can propose creative concepts for promotional visuals, launch events, or overall campaign strategies.

How to Participate

To participate, creators can submit their ideas through Nothing’s official website. Full details, submission guidelines, and terms and conditions are available at nothing.tech. Updates and announcements will also be shared on the Nothing YouTube channel.