Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, and features

Nothing has officially introduced its anticipated Phone (3a) Community Edition in India. The new launch is part of Nothing’s Community Edition Project that invites creative talent to rethink its devices in terms of design, software, and marketing. This year, the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition flaunts a new hardware and packaging design, a custom clock face, and exclusive wallpaper.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: What’s new

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition flaunts Frosted Teal, which is said to be inspired by “playful tech gadgets of the ’90s” in a colourful translucent back. In terms of software and UI additions, the phone comes with a custom clock face with plenty of fonts, and an exclusive wallpaper in four colour versions: two blue and two purple.

The Community Edition offers similar specifications and features to the previously launched Phone (3a) model. This includes a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition: Price in India and availability

Similar to last year, the company will be producing only 1,000 units of Phone (3a) Community Edition globally. There will be a single storage variant of 12+256 GB, which is priced at Rs 28,999. The smartphone will be available in India on 13 December 2025, at a special drop event in Bengaluru.

