Nothing to manufacture its Phone (2a) in India

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, made a significant announcement on Saturday, revealing plans to manufacture its latest smartphone, Phone (2a), in India. Emphasizing a strategic shift, the company aims to tap into the country's robust manufacturing ecosystem, simultaneously bolstering the local economy and fostering job creation.

“The designed-for-India, Nothing Phone (2a) has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, and incorporating all of Nothing’s design innovation, expertise, and craftsmanship,” stated Nothing, underscoring the product's tailored approach.

Adding further insight, Nothing affirmed, “Phone (2a) will leverage some of the most beloved features from Phone (2), ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.”

This development follows Nothing's establishment of its inaugural Global exclusive service centre in Bengaluru last year, signalling a deeper commitment to the Indian market.

Scheduled for launch on March 5 in India, Phone (2a) will be unveiled through a live-streamed event hosted from an in-person gathering in Delhi. Furthermore, Nothing has enlisted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for its smartphone range.

Technical specifications include the integration of a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, co-engineered with MediaTek, promising superior performance coupled with optimal power consumption.

Founded in 2020, Nothing has expanded its product portfolio, encompassing three audio products, two smartphones, and, as of September last year, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.