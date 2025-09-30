Nothing unveils Essential, AI-powered platform aiming to reshape smartphones with AI-native OS

Nothing has announced Essential, a new artificial intelligence platform it describes as the foundation for a future personal operating system. The company said Essential will evolve into Essential OS, a system built to be AI-native from the ground up.

The launch begins with two core components: Essential Apps and Playground. Essential Apps allow users to create personalised applications instantly through natural language prompts, while Playground serves as a community-driven hub for downloading, sharing and customising these creations.

According to the company, the aim is to move away from traditional operating systems and app stores, which it argues have focused on standardisation and monetisation. Instead, Nothing said Essential will focus on personalisation and creativity, adapting to individual needs.

Examples of Essential Apps include tools to automatically export finance-ready PDFs of receipts on a weekly basis, generate pre-call briefing notes from calendars and messages, or create a mood tracker linked to a music playlist. These AI-generated apps can then be added directly to a user’s home screen.

Playground, which hosts these apps, is designed to enable users to build, remix and share software without the restrictions typically found in closed ecosystems. Nothing said its community has already created hundreds of apps during the platform’s alpha phase, ranging from mental health trackers to family organisers.

In a statement, Nothing CEO Carl Pei positioned the move as a challenge to the industry's established leaders. "With Essential, we begin to chip away at the outdated and elitist system set up by the legacy market leaders," he said. "The future of software will be one of unrestricted access, collective innovation, and hyper personalisation."

The announcement comes as Nothing continues to expand its presence in the technology sector. Since its founding five years ago, the company said it has shipped millions of devices globally, generating more than $1 billion in sales. With Essential, Nothing is positioning itself as both a hardware and software provider, aiming to integrate AI tools more closely into smartphones.

Nothing said Essential is the start of what it envisions as a more personalised relationship with technology, one that supports users in everyday life by simplifying tasks and reducing distractions.