Now you can send money through WhatsApp by scanning the QR code

With a bunch of new features, WhatsApp will now also enable its users to send money by scanning a QR code. This feature is in addition to the recently added 'Send to UPI ID' feature. The Scan QR Code feature, along with Advanced GIF Search is Stickers Search features have been rolled out on the Android beta app. Once the bugs are fixed, these features are likely to come to the main app.

The QR code scanning option can be accessed on the WhatsApp 2.18.93 version. Using this feature is simple enough. Users will have to go to Settings, and then click Payments, followed by New Payments and finally scan QR code. Once that is done, users will be prompted to feed in the amount they wish to transfer as well as the UPI PIN for verification.

WhatsApp Payments is the popular messaging app's initial venture into the digital payments space. Once the app rolled out its digital payments service, WhatsApp had to face a lot of backlash from its competitors in the digital payments space. In order to take on its rivals, WhatsApp has rolled out its latest feature, which was already present in rival giant Paytm.

WhatsApp had launched its digital payment service in India in February. It added the 'Send to UPI ID' feature gradually, before adding the scan QR code option now. With the UPI ID option, users could only send money to people using UPI on their apps or on BHIM. The other user need not have WhatsApp Payments activated in order to receive that payment.

As for the Advanced GIF Search and Stickers Search features, WhatsApp developers have kept them disabled currently.