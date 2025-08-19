NVIDIA unveils big updates to DLSS 4, RTX enhancements at Gamescom 2025

At Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA announced that its DLSS 4 technology is now supported in more than 175 games and applications, alongside new ray tracing and path tracing upgrades coming to several upcoming titles.

The company confirmed that major releases such as Borderlands 4, Hell is Us and Fate Trigger will launch with DLSS 4, while Resident Evil Requiem and Directive 8020 will include path tracing support. Other anticipated games including Phantom Blade Zero, PRAGMATA and CINDER CITY are set to feature ray tracing.

Advertisement

NVIDIA also revealed updates to its GeForce RTX 50 Series line-up, with a new Borderlands 4 bundle, and enhancements to the NVIDIA app, its companion platform for RTX GPU users.

Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, said: “DLSS 4 and path tracing are no longer cutting-edge graphical experiments — they’re the foundation of modern PC gaming titles. Developers are embracing AI-powered rendering to unlock stunning visuals and massive performance gains, enabling gamers everywhere to experience the future of real-time graphics today.”

DLSS 4 expansion

Launched earlier this year with the RTX 50 Series, DLSS 4 uses Multi Frame Generation to create up to three frames for every traditionally rendered frame, boosting performance by as much as eight times compared to standard rendering. The technology also integrates DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction and NVIDIA Reflex for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

Advertisement

Among the new DLSS 4-supported games announced at Gamescom are Black State, Cronos: The New Dawn, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Lost Soul Aside and The Outer Worlds 2. Several of these titles will also be available on the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform.

NVIDIA app updates

The NVIDIA app, which provides driver updates and performance tools, is receiving new features. These include global DLSS overrides for easier configuration across multiple games, upgrades to Project G-Assist, the company’s on-device AI assistant, and the return of legacy 3D settings for classic titles. The beta update launched on 19 August, with full availability expected the following week.

Generative AI and modding tools

NVIDIA also showcased updates to ACE, its suite of generative AI tools for voice-driven gaming experiences, now featured in Iconic Interactive’s upcoming title The Oversight Bureau. RTX Remix, the company’s open-source modding platform for remastering games, is expanding with new community-built plug-ins, wider compatibility, and a particle system that brings advanced visual effects to more than 160 classic games.

Advertisement

Borderlands 4 RTX bundle

To coincide with the launch of Borderlands 4, NVIDIA is offering a limited-time RTX 50 Series bundle. Customers purchasing select RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti or 5070 GPUs, including laptop variants, will receive a copy of the game along with the Gilded Glory Pack DLC. The promotion runs until 22 September.