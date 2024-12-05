‘On-time, affordable’: IndiGo dismisses report ranking it among world’s worst airlines

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has strongly refuted a report that placed it among the world’s worst airlines for 2024. The AirHelp Score Report 2024, which evaluates airlines globally, ranked IndiGo 103rd out of 109 carriers analysed. Other Indian carriers featured in the report include Air India at 61st and AirAsia at 94th.

In a statement, IndiGo criticised the report’s methodology and sample size, questioning its credibility. “IndiGo has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations,” the airline stated.

The AirHelp report, compiled by a European claims processing agency, assessed airlines on factors such as customer feedback, on-time performance, and service quality. However, IndiGo argued that the survey lacks transparency.

“The data published in the AirHelp survey does not report the sample size from India and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry – casting a doubt on its credibility,” IndiGo added.

IndiGo underscored its strong performance metrics backed by data from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to DGCA, the airline carried over 7.25 crore passengers from January to September 2024, capturing a market share of 61.3 per cent. Air India, its closest competitor, accounted for 13.9 per cent of the market, flying over 1.64 crore passengers during the same period.

With a fleet of over 380 aircraft, IndiGo operates around 2,100 daily flights connecting more than 85 domestic and 30 international destinations. “As India’s most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience for its customers,” the airline said.

The AirHelp Score Report 2024 ranked Brussels Airlines, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines as the top three global carriers. The report analysed data from January to October, considering claims filed by passengers, punctuality, and traveller feedback from 54 countries. It also reviewed service quality, including food, seating comfort, and crew behaviour.