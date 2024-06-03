OnePlus 12 Glacial White launched in India; check price, availability, design, more

OnePlus has launched a new colour variant of its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White. The device comes in this new colour way which can be classified as white. OnePlus claims the new phone colour is inspired by the beauty of glaciers.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White has a glass back with a frosted texture. The company claims it has achieved this through advanced etching technology. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine, supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone gets the same Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System keeps the device cool during intensive tasks.

The smartphone has a 5400mAh battery and supports 100W SUPERVOOC endurance edition fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone features a 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera.

Price, Availability and Offers

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) will be available in India from June 6, 2024, starting at Rs 64,999. It will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other major partner stores. Customers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 from select banks and a special price coupon of Rs 2,000 from June 6 to June 20.



An exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 and up to 12 months of No-Cost EMI are also available. The OnePlus Easy Upgrades program allows customers to purchase the OnePlus 12 by paying 65 per cent of its price with a 24-month No-Cost EMI plan, guaranteeing a 35 per cent Assured Value for the OnePlus 12. This program can be combined with other offers.