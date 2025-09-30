OnePlus 15 launch confirmed with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Check specs, India pricing and more

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, which will debut globally in a new dune-inspired “Sand Storm” edition. The company revealed that the handset will introduce aerospace-grade Micro-Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology to the middle frame and camera module, a first in the smartphone industry.

The Sand Storm design draws inspiration from desert landscapes and combines durability with minimalism. OnePlus explained that the MAO process uses high-voltage plasma to grow a ceramic coating directly on the metal frame, making it 3.4 times stronger than aluminium and 1.3 times tougher than titanium. Complementing the mid-frame is a lightweight fibreglass back, which is designed to offer a balance of ceramic coolness with a smooth, comfortable grip.

On the performance front, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, accompanied by the company’s updated cooling system to support sustained performance. The brand said additional specifications will be disclosed closer to the launch.

According to reports and rumours, the OnePlus 15 is expected to make its China debut on 27 October 2025, while the global and Indian launches are expected to follow in early 2026. The smartphone is also tipped to introduce a redesigned camera module and the “Plus” key, earlier seen on OnePlus 13s and Nord 5, which allows users to customise multiple shortcut functions.

Industry estimates suggest the OnePlus 15 could be priced between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000 in India, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13.