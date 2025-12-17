OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launched in India: Check out price, specifications and features

OnePlus has officially announced its new-generation R series smartphones, the OnePlus 15R and its affordable tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go 2, in India. While both devices offer impressive features, the OnePlus 15R stood out for several reasons. Firstly, the smartphone offers several flagship-equivalent features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 50MP camera setup, AI Plus Mind, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about these newly launched devices.

OnePlus 15R launch: Specs & features

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 ROM. The smartphone also offers a premium build with IP66, IP67, IP68, and IP9X ratings for dust and water protection.

The OnePlus 15R features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a massive 7400mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 launch: Specs & features

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 900nits of peak brightness in HBM. It also comes with Dolby Vision support, including playback of Dolby Vision content on Netflix. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor paired with 8GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The tablet comes with several productivity and multitasking features like split screen, OnePlus ecosystem, offering shared connectivity with phone, tablet, and computer, and the OnePlus AI features that include AI writer, AI recorder, AI translate, and much more. And to get the productivity last, it is backed by a massive 10,050mAh battery that supports a 33W SUPERVOOC charging. In addition, it also supports the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, which is sold separately from the tablet.

OnePlus 15R & OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India and availability

The OnePlus 15R will be available in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet. It comes at a starting price of Rs 47,999 for 12GB+128GB. Whereas the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour variants. The tablet is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.