OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War Limited Edition coming to India on May 17

OnePlus finally gave us the launch date for the OnePlus 6 but the feast for brand's fans doesn't end there. The company has revealed a trailer of the new special edition OnePlus 6 that will be themed on the Avengers Infinity War.

OnePlus announced this partnership to celebrate 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer gives us a good look at the front panel of the device but what's interesting is the back panel of the device. The panel seems to be textures with squared off stripes.

The company will be launching this special edition phone along with the standard version which has long been elusive to the public eye. With the launch date closing up, OnePlus is revealing more and more of their flagship device.

This new teaser is all about the Avengers Special Edition which OnePlus had declared last month. The company also announced a giveaway of 6000 tickets to the movie which went live on 10 am, April 26.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus will incorporate the textured back with either the glass or ceramic material. Most leaks have confirmed that the company will finally be introducing wireless charging with the OnePlus 6.

There's a host of features that have been leaked by OnePlus and then there are numerous unofficial leaks that almost reveal the entire design of the device. Here's what we know about the rest of the specifications.

The OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with three variants. One with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, the second with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and the third with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

The prices of the OnePlus is also expected to get a substantial jump. The cheapest variant is expected to cost the buyer around Rs 34,000 and the highest variant is expected to be priced above Rs 45,000.

The premium price is expected to get premium features like a near bezel-less display with a notch on the top. The new teaser of the Avengers Special Edition phone goes on to confirm the notch design. OnePlus claims it has incorporated a way to disable the notch using the software.

The premium-list doesn't end there. The device will also feature a glass or ceramic back which goes on to indicate that the OnePlus 6 will have wireless charging.

This time around the Chinese company has decided to go with a vertical camera setup this time, instead of the horizontal one seen on the back of OnePlus 5T.

The dual snappers have been placed in the centre with the LED flash and the fingerprint scanner placed underneath them. The shape of the fingerprint reader has been changed too.