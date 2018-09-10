OnePlus 6 gets second Android Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta update

OnePlus carved a place for itself in the smartphone market due to its aggressive pricing, at least initially. However, the brand soon became synonymous with speed and quick updates on the Android ecosystem. Just days after the OnePlus 6 received the Android Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta, the company has rolled out the second update.

The new update brings critical improvement to the latest version of Android. The update brings better multitasking, Wi-Fi stability and probably the most important improvement, optimised front camera performance.

For those interested in OnePlus' beta programme and are willing to risk stability for new and improved features, the upgrade can be downloaded here.

Once the update is downloaded, just go to the software update section in the settings and select local upgrade option. There you'll have to select the downloaded file and then wait for it to update.

What's new

In the new Oxygen OS Open Beta 2, the phone gets better power management in the form of better background power consumption and eventually a better battery life.

The phone gets a better optimization for the multitasking window with a more refined scrolling and minimal latency issues that were spotted on the first version of the update.

Coming to the biggest change, the new open beta update improves front camera performance by enhancing the image processing. Apart from these changes, OnePlus' Oxygen OS gets an improved UI for OTPs.