From OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi A2 to Realme 1, here are the best smartphone deals on Amazon

Amazon's Great Indian Sale is live and running, exclusively for Prime members. These subscribers get a chance to access the sale 12 hours prior to other members. For non-Prime members, the sale will begin at 12 am in the night on October 10.

Here are the best smartphone deals that will be available during Amazon's Great Indian Festival

Amazon exclusive OnePlus 6 (6+64 GB) is selling at a special price of Rs 29,999 along with free screen replacement worth Rs 12,000

Redmi Y2 64GB with 16MP AI Selfie camera is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,999, down from Rs 13,499, with 6-month No Cost EMI and free screen replacement

Redmi Y2 32GB is selling at Rs 8,999, down from Rs 10,499, with 6-month No Cost EMI and free screen replacement

Xiaomi Mi A2 with 12+20 MP Dual rear camera is priced at Rs 14,999 with 9-month No Cost EMI, free screen replacement and assured buyback

Redmi 6 Pro that starts at Rs 10,999 with extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange, 6-month No Cost EMI and free screen replacement

Redmi 6A is selling at Rs 5,999 with a free screen replacement. The smartphone will go on flash sale every 2 hours starting from 8 am on 10th October 18.

Realme 1 is available at Rs 10,490. It will be available with No Cost EMI and free screen replacement worth Rs 4,000.

Moto E5 Plus, with a 5000 mAh battery, is selling at Rs 9,999

Moto G6 is starting at Rs 11,999 and Moto G5s Plus is priced at Rs 9,999. All these will be available with No Cost EMI and free screen replacement worth up to Rs 10,000.

Honor is selling at Rs 18,999 and the buyer can get extra Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, special exchange offers and No Cost EMI.

Huawei Nova 3i at Rs 17,990, No Cost EMI, and an additional Rs 1,000 cashback for Amazon Prime members

All Samsung mobiles will get up to Rs 19,000 off + extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI + free screen protection

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be priced at Rs 42,990 with 9-month No Cost EMI and Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at Rs 43,990 with 9-month No Cost EMI, Rs 3,000 extra on exchange, free screen replacement worth Rs 25,000 and guaranteed exchange price.