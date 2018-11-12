OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple colour variant to launch in India soon

Even as the OnePlus 6T continues to make headlines like "US OnePlus 6T sales jump 86% from OnePlus 6 on day one" and "The flagship killer gets even better", the brand has just released a teaser for #ThunderPurple on its official Twitter handle. "Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming," the company tweeted.

OnePlus has already launched the Thunder Purple variant of its latest flagship smartphone in the Chinese market about two weeks back, and now it is readying for a global launch, including India. According to BGR, the company has not confirmed the launch date, but it is likely that it plans to launch the device in coming weeks, possibly for the upcoming holiday season.

Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming pic.twitter.com/Im29g8Ny0p - OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 11, 2018

As noted during the launch of OnePlus 6 earlier this year, the only change with the new variant is likely to be the colour, with no changes in internals or the pricing of the device. This means that the device will launch at the same price as the Mirror Black and Midnight Black for the OnePlus 6T in India.

The 6T, which was launched on October 29, features some incremental updates such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a bigger display, a smaller notch, smart boost, increased battery capacity, night mode in camera and more, while the phone continues to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The three available variants are 8GB/256GB, priced at Rs 45,999, 8GB/128GB (Rs 41,999) and 6GB/128GB (Rs 37,999).

