OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant to go on sale today; check out price in India

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant will be on sale in India today from 12 pm via Amazon India. The new Almond colour is only available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Buyers can pick the new model from the Amazon India website or the OnePlus' official online store in India. The Chinese phone major is already selling Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue colours for its flagship phone, however, Mirror Grey is not available for 12GB RAM variant and Nebula Blue does not have a 6GB RAM variant.

The recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive OnePlus device to date. The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour edition is priced at Rs 52,999 for the sole 8GB RAM variant. As far as offers are concerned, buyers of OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant will be able to avail cashback offers up to Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards at Amazon.in, Reliance and Croma. The phone will also be available at no cost EMI from today.

To recall, OnePlus launched two variants of its OnePlus 7 smartphones. There was a regular OnePlus 7 phone and the high-end OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Quad-HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ display technology. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage technology and has an advanced liquid cooling system. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A).

For optics, OnePlus 7 Pro has three cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS) Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/2.2, 117-degree 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel (f2.4) 3X telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

The connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port.

Edited By: Udit Verma

