OnePlus 9 Series prices leak before launch; OnePlus 9 Pro to cost Rs 69,999

Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 9 Series event today at 7:30 pm, the prices, configurations, and colour options of the three smartphones have been leaked. The Chinese phonemaker on Tuesday will unveil three smartphones and its first-ever smart watch. The OnePlus 9 Series include--OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. Based on leaked information, the OnePlus 9 is tipped to have a starting price of Rs 49,999 while the Pro variant is expected to be priced at Rs 64,999. The OnePlus 9R seems to be the most affordable model among the three, starting at Rs 9,999.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, who cites the OnePlus Kerala community, has tweeted that the latest OnePlus series will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations each. As per the leak, the OnePlus 9, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at Rs. 49,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 54,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to be priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9R's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 39,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost around Rs 43,999.

In terms of variants of the OnePlus Series 9 phone, the Pro version will come in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. The colour options for OnePlus 9 will include Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist. Lastly, the OnePlus 9R seems to offer two colour options - Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

