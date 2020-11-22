OnePlus 9 series specs leaked; to feature wide, ultra-wide 48MP sensors, bigger screen

OnePlus 9 series seems to be heading for the markets ahead of schedule and we even have a good look at what to expect. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series - comprising the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro - in March next year, which is a month earlier than the usual refresh cycle for the company.

In the OnePlus 9 Pro, according to Onleaks, OnePlus has opted to merge the basic designs of the 8 Pro and the 8T , both released this year. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the top-end OnePlus 9 series device will swap the centered camera module for a left-mounted one, just akin to those in 8T and the Nord. Apparently, four camera sensors will be within that module, somewhat similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Ahead of the rumoured launch, OnePlus 9 camera specifications have also been leaked by 91Mobiles. According to the leaked inputs, OnePlus 9 will feature a triple-camera setup, which will come with a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. The leaked live images also show that there is a third sensor, which is smaller in size compared to the main and the ultra-wide lens. Details of this third sensor are unknown at the moment. Next to the camera sensors is the dual-LED flash that is placed inside the rectangular module.

The leaked image is similar to the recently leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9, which had also revealed that the OnePlus 9 will come with a larger screen compared to the OnePlus 8T, which sports a 6.55-inch display.

