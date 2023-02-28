OnePlus confirms launch of its first foldable smartphone

OnePlus announced its plans to launch its first foldable smartphone in the latter half of 2023. The announcement was made during a panel discussion at the Mobile World Congress.

Kinder Liu, President, and COO of OnePlus stated that the brand aims to launch a flagship device that does not compromise on its folding form, including industrial design and mechanical technology. OnePlus aims to take on the likes of Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola foldable phones.

In addition to its foldable smartphone, OnePlus plans to build a stronger smart ecosystem over the next 3-5 years to provide a connection between its devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other Internet-of-things devices.

OnePlus has announced that more information on the foldable smartphone will be released in the coming months.

OnePlus 11 Concept Phone

Earlier this week, OnePlus announced the OnePlus 11 Concept phone. The device was first teased during the OnePlus 11 launch. The OnePlus 11 concept smartphone is similar to the original device but the aesthetics and cooling mechanism is different. The latest smartphone was released at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The OnePlus 11 Concept features Active CryoFlux cooling technology which can reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃, according to OnePlus.

The new Cryoflux tech on the OnePlus 11 Concept will also help improve the frame rate by 3-4 fps during gameplay. This phone is designed to demonstrate the possibility of Active CryoFlux. In terms of aesthetics, the phone comes with a glass unibody and deeply curved design, and the icy-cold Active CryoFlux liquid flows through the camera in a halo, surrounded by Guilloché etching.



Also read: ‘OnePlus 11 a premium phone with no real identity’, says Nothing CEO Carl Pei