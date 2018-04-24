OnePlus giving away 6000 Avengers Infinity War tickets; here's how to avail it

OnePlus 6 recently announced its partnership with Avengers Infinity War. We were quick to speculate that this could be another special edition phone from the company. However, it seems OnePlus has a series of special things planned for Marvel fans.

The company is offering up to 6000 movie tickets to OnePlus owners exclusively. The tickets will be made available from 10 am on April 26. The registration can only be done in select Indian cities. OnePlus Community members from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, and Ahmedabad are eligible for to register for the tickets.

OnePlus device owners will need to register their IMEI on oneplus.in to be eligible to participate in this giveaway. If the user has already registered their IMEI on the website, they can skip this step.

After this step, the user will have to navigate to the Avengers: Infinity War ticket giveaway page and click the 'Get It' button. Then they can choose their city to generate a voucher code. The company claims that they will update the link to the ticket giveaway page will on OnePlus India's social media channels and their official blog post.

The voucher can then be used on Paytm to avail the tickets. Re 1 will be charged as token processing fee for the movie. This will also unlock a complimentary snack that includes popcorn and cold drink. The processing fee will also be returned within 24-48hrs after the completion of the booking.

Here are the venues where these tickets can be availed:

PVR ICON Infiniti Mall Versova (Mumbai)

PVR Pune Market City (Pune)

PVR Kukatpally Forum Mall (Hyderabad)

PVR Elante Mall (Chandigarh)

PVR Ampa Mall (Chennai), Cinemax Mani Square Mall (Kolkata)

PVR DLF Mall of India (Delhi NCR)

PVR Forum Mall (Bangalore)

PVR Lulu Mall (Kochi)

PVR Acropolis (Ahmedabad)

The company has also laid out a few suggestions to make sure that the buyer gets their ticket.

1. Ensure that you are logged in at all times for a smoother and faster registration process.

2. Ensure that your voucher is applied in the right manner or else the transaction would be canceled. (You will be notified about the same via text message).

3. If you register without the voucher code on PayTM, it may show that your booking is confirmed, but you will get a text message saying that your transaction is canceled. This booking will be considered to be void.

OnePlus is expected to launch their next flagship soon. The company has even set up a special page for the device with 'coming soon' written on it. Following the Star Wars special edition trend, OnePlus will be launching the special edition device in order to commemorate ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.